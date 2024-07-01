Lil Win was involved in a serious accident that led to the death of a 3-year-old boy over a month ago in Kumasi

The actor discharged himself from the hospital on the same day to attend the premiere of his movie, A country called Ghana

Lil Win's pastor, Adom-Kyei Duah, in a trending video, claims that Lil Win almost passed away at the movie premiere event

The Founder and General Overseer of Believers Worship Center, Stephen Adom Kyei Dua, has spoken about events at Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana movie premiere.

Adom-Kyei Duah speaks about Lil Win's condition during movie premiere

Speaking in front of his congregation during a church service in a trending video, Adom-Kyei Duah revealed that Lil Win almost passed away at the movie premiere.

According to him, Lil Win was forced to attend the movie premiere and almost passed away during the event.

He stated the actor was in very bad shape as he vomited blood throughout that night in Kumasi.

He said,

"A disaster almost occurred at the movie premiere. Lil Win almost passed away. He had internal bleeding and was vomiting blood everywhere. If it wasn't for God, he would have died."

Adom-Kyei Duah also denied reports that Lil Win was at his church the following day after his accident.

He stated that the actor was not in his church on that Sunday and that the reports were lies intended to get him arrested and promote hatred towards him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Adom-Kyei Duah's claims in the video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Adom-Kyei's claims that Lil Win almost died at his movie premiere.

@__dhokabeatz commented:

"Then it's not a surprise he was involved in that accident. As people we need to always take God first in whatever thing we do and he will make it flourish. This should be a lesson to anyone out there."

@chiccweed commented:

"Nonsense"

@JnrGetrich commented:

"You see how false info can make some of you tickle yourself and begin to laugh? Always quick to insult and judge people without knowing the actual truth. I think I now side with Hon. K. T Hammond for what he told the youth. We should be mindful of our words!!"

Lil Win bashed for receiving instant miracle after his car crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Lil Win miraculously received healing after crashing his Mercedes Benz on May 25, a few hours before his movie premiere in Kumasi.

During a recent church service, Adom-Kyei Duah prayed for Lil Win to receive instant healing.

The injured actor, who could barely walk and turn his head during court appearances, miraculously removed his cervical collar.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

