Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Dua has commissioned a newly constructed 25,000-seater capacity church in Accra

The commissioning of the ultra-modern church was done on Friday, July 5, 2024 at Pokuase Katapor Estate

The new church is now the biggest in Ghana, in terms of auditorium size, surpassing Perez Chapel's 14,000 capacity

Founder and general overseer of the Believers Worship Center, prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Dua has commissioned a new ultra-modern 25,000-seater capacity church at Pokuase Katapor Estate in Accra.

This new church building is reportedly the biggest in Ghana, surpassing the Perez Chapel auditorium of 14,000 capacity.

Adom Kyei Dua Photo credit: @takyig144/X

Source: Twitter

Prophet Adom Kyei Dua was joined by members of his congregation, who filled the new church auditorium, for the commissioning of the magnificent facility.

In a video sighted on the X page of @eddie_wrt, members of the church were captured in an ecstatic mood, jubilating over the completion of the new facility, which construction began some years ago.

They sang and danced while expressing gratitude to God for helping them to complete the project on schedule.

Prophet Adom Kyeu Dua's church, nicknamed Second Chance or Philadelphia Church, has congregants from all spheres of Ghana's socio-economic life with branches in Accra and Kumasi.

Famous Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win is a well-known member of the Philadelphia Church and has been spotted on many occasions worshipping among the congregants.

Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win was recently captured in a viral video receiving healing from Pastor Adom Kyeu Dua after sustaining injuries in a gory accident in Kumasi hours before the premiere of his latest movie; "A Country Called Ghana."

Ghanaians share their views on the new church building

Ghanaians on social media, upon seeing videos of the commissioning ceremony, expressed their opinion on the new building.

@Jeffkay_wrote:

"See how women chaw for inside, this wanna mother's errh smh."

@takyig144 replied:

"Go to Ghana stastical agency website and come back and make changes to this tweet."

@AEPdee said:

"Hmm bro, my Mommy dey there like this."

@kofi_paha also said:

"He do well, at least he no chop all the mone."

@KvngZarman commented:

"He doesn’t take offering or tithe."

Throwback video of prophet Adom Kyei Duah in 2012

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that social media is buzzing after a throwback video of Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah surfaced online.

The prophet exhibited humility as he helped his church members in preparing food.

Many people who commented on the video were in awe, whereas others also commended him over the act.

