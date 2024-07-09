Popular relationship talk show host, Aunty has come under attack in recent times over how she moderates her programme on Oyerepa FM

A Ghanaian man based in the US has strongly criticised her for being biased against men on her Oyerepa Afutuo show

The man said he came to this conclusion after following the show and observing how she constantly sides with women even when they are wrong

A Ghanaian man based abroad has taken a swipe at a relationship show host, Aunty Naa, accusing her of being biased against men.

The US-based man, identified on TikTok as @kingfresh840, said that as an ardent follower of the Oyerepa Afutuo show, hosted by Aunty Naa, he had observed open bias for women by the radio presenter.

@kingfresh840 made these remarks while reacting to the trending issue of paternity fraud perpetrated on a German-based biased Ghanaian man, who painfully discovered that a daughter he nurtured for 12 years was not his.

This issue has generated a lot of discussions online about paternity tests and fraud.

After following the issue on Oyerepa FM, @kingfresh840 said he had come to realise that Aunty Naa uses her platform to help women destroy men.

The US-based borgar expressed great disappointment in Aunty Naa, whom he claims to appreciate a lot, for using her platform against men.

He said that when men who have been treated unfairly by their partners take their issues to her for redress, she ends up siding with the women without considering the facts of the matter.

"Aunty Naa, I like you so much, because I believe you are doing a great job on your show, but I have observed that you are based against men. I will tell you the truth, I know some people may not be happy with this, but I don't mind. Because women come to you more, when men also come to you with a good case, you find a way to rather find them guilty," he stated.

Netizens turn to agree with him

It appears @kingfresh840 observations about how Aunty Naa moderates her Oyerepa Afutuo show is widespread as netizens also shared the same views.

@sunshine commented:

"anty naa is not fair to the men at all."

@casyjet3 replied:

"Koraa she tried to divert e DNA to their marriage issues which wasn’t e reason why they came there…I was expecting her to tell the lady to give the man’s house keys to him mpo."

@Charlotte Afriyie also commented:

"It very true because of that my husband dislikes the program itself."

Edward Akwasi Boateng goes hard on Aunty Naa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng has cautioned Aunty Naa to desist from discussing other people's marital problems on her show.

This comes after the wife of Yaw Sarpong appeared on Aunty Naa's show to discuss her marital issues on live radio.

The gospel musician further accused Aunty Naa of being biased towards men, allowing women to come on her show to disgrace their husbands.

