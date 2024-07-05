A middle-aged woman who currently resides in Germany has advised men in Ghana who desire to relocate abroad to divorce their partners before they travel

She explained that the weather abroad makes it difficult for most people to remain faithful to their partners

She further said that she would not advise any of her relatives to marry a borgar who does not have a residence permit

A German-based Ghanaian woman has advised men back home planning to settle abroad to jilt their partners before emplaning overseas.

The German-based woman (right) interacting with Briscot Nana Prempeh (left) Photo credit: @kwadwo.uk/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She said it is practically impossible for people to abstain and remain faithful abroad due to the weather, which most Africans struggle to cope with.

Another reason she is offering this unconventional advice is that when people travel abroad, it takes them many years to settle, leaving their partners in Ghana lonely and susceptible to advances from other people.

"If you are just travelling for a visit or have your residence permit sorted before moving then you keep your wife, but if you are coming here without proper documentation, then divorce her before you travel," she further added

The German-based woman said that left to her alone none of her family members would marry a borgar or even keep a partner in Ghana while they live abroad.

Ghanaians online disagree with her assertion

The woman's comment sparked a reaction among Ghanaians online, with some enraged by by assertions.

@Kweku Smoke said

"this traveling thing is making people loose morals."

@Gift2015 replied:

"she is making sense man."

@Maame Kyerewaa also said:

"Only a few will understand. Hard truth."

@Kobby Chris commented:

"If she is advising for divorce before travelling, then those dating and not married yet should count themselves out."

@KANKAM also commented:

"But we are from different home you have to know that please."

Below is a video of the woman's interview with @kwadwo.uk.

Man abroad confesses falling in love with another girl

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man from Ghana who left to pursue further education in the United Kingdom has found himself at the crossroads of a major life decision.

Before leaving, the gentleman told his girlfriend and they agreed to do a blood covenant.

Now, the young man has found another woman that he describes to be better than his girlfriend and wants to move on.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh