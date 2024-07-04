Gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng has cautioned Aunty Naa to desist from discussing other people's marital problems on her show

This comes after the wife of Yaw Sarpong appeared on Aunty Naa's show to discuss her marital issues on live radio

The gospel musician further accused Aunty Naa of being biased towards men, allowing women to come on her show to disgrace their husbands

Veteran gospel musician, Edward Akwasi Boateng has cautioned popular relationship talk show host, Aunty Naa against discussing people's marital issues on her platform.

Mr Boateng’s caution comes in the wake of the recent brouhaha concerning celebrated gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong's marital problems with his wife, Maame Adjoa Pinamang.

Edward Akwasi Boateng (left) and Aunty Naa (right) Photo credit: @OpemsuoRadio/X & @auntienaa_official/IG

Source: Twitter

A couple of weeks ago, Yaw Sarpong's wife appeared on Aunty Naa's show on Kumasi-based Oyerepa to accuse her husband and his family of neglect.

Yaw Sparpong has been battling a stroke for two years, however, Maame Pinamang said on the show that the family of her ailing husband have sidelined her in his treatment.

Aunty Naa came under intense criticism for allowing her platform to be used to discuss the marital problems of the ailing musician.

Speaking on this issue, Edward Akwasi Boateng asked Aunty Naa to speak about issues surrounding her collapsed marriage with her ex-husband.

"Aunty and Bonshaka [her ex-husband] have two children. She should address that instead of talking about other people's marital issues. Bonshaka helped her, but after she became popular, she left him for another man," he said.

He further accused Aunty Naa of being biased towards men, offering her platform to women to disgrace their husbands.

Netizens descend on Mr Boateng

Edward Akwasi Boateng's criticism of Aunty Naa did not go down well with some netizens who came across his video, posted on TikTok by @stefanosports1.

@nanaakua2329 said:

"master you talk too much."

@Latif Sulemana Tevez also said:

"Now this guy too is getting out of hands he doesn’t have to respond to any questions."

@Onyame ne hene wrote:

"this man paaa respect your self."

@Veronica Adjekum also wrote:

"She give birth to two children she divorced and so what."

Yaw Sarpong speaks after being dragged to Auntie Naa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian gospel legend Yaw Sarpong has cleared the air about his relationship with his wife, Pinamang.

In a video circulating online, the renowned musician clarified that he has been divorced from his wife for 20 years.

Netizens who saw the post were stunned and took to the comment section to express their views.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh