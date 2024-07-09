Chef Smith has become a trending topic in the Ghanaian media space after it emerged that he had faked his GWR certificate to deceive Ghanaians

Ghanaian media personality GH Mouthpiece has spoken about Chef Smith's issue and advised him

The media personality's comments have sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian comedienne and media personality, GH Mouthpiece has advised Chef Smith following his fake GWR certificate scandal.

GH Mouthpiece and Chef Smith

GH Mouthpiece advises Chef Smith

In an online trending social media video, GH Mouthpiece stated that Chef Smith has become famous in Ghana following his fake GWR certificate controversy. She advised Chef Smith to embrace his newfound fame and rebrand himself as a positive figure.

The media personality opined that even though she does not condone Chef Smith's actions, she believes he has gotten a golden opportunity to change and make meaningful contributions to society.

According to her, many Ghanaian celebrities who criticise him became famous for doing worse things than him, so he should take advantage of the publicity he is getting.

She ranted in the video,

"You have now gotten fame. Handle it well. Most of the Ghanaian celebrities became famous with dirtier reputations than yours but they still consider themselves as relevant celebrities."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to GH Mouthpiece's comments in the video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they shared their thoughts about Gh Mouthpiece's submission.

@awo_sirius commented:

"I don’t agree with her! The guy seem desperate and with this fame, no organization can trust him with a vital deal. He is known for being dubious and it risky for his growth in the industry. I wish he seek counseling, do some reflections and quietly move on with his life without public attention."

@markbob62 commented:

"But this guy Smith has broken the world record by faking the certificate, which no one in this world has ever attempted. So what are they talking about? Please, they should give him that."

@prettyrit19 commented:

"This is below the belt madam."

@awuraamasarfo commented:

"This one, Sis, I can't side with you. These examples you are citing are: no Nigerian friend sent me a private message to tease and ridicule me oo, but Chef Smith managed to do that to all Ghanaians... He has put all of us in a bad taste in the eyes of the world."

GH Mouthpiece bashes Ghanaians for their selective rage against Chef Smith's cookathon fraud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that GH Mouthpiece lashed at Chef Smith's detractors, accusing them of misplacing their anger in a video sighted online.

Her submission about Chef Smith's saga sparked mixed reactions online as Ghanaians shared their thoughts.

