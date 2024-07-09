A German-based Ghanaian musician, Queenlet, has announced plans to attempt a sing-a-thon event for a Guinness World Record recognition

The lady will begin her sing-a-thon event from July 21 to July 26, 2024, in Hamburg, Germany

Queenlet's announcement comes in the wake of the scandal involving Chef Smith, who forged a GWR certificate to deceive Ghanaians

A Ghanaian musician, Queenlet, based in Germany, has announced her plans to attempt a Guinness World Record (GWR) in the wake of the Chef Smith scandal, which has dented Ghana's image on the global stage.

Queenlet Photo source: @QueenLet

Source: Facebook

Queenlet to attempt sing-a-thon in Germany

Queenlet took to social media to announce that she will seek to set a new world record for the longest singing marathon by an individual for a GWR recognition.

The musician revealed that she will attempt the sing-a-thon event in Hamburg, Germany, from July 21 to July 26, 2024.

Queenlet will look to surpass Sunil Waghmare, who became the record holder for the longest singing marathon by an individual in GWR history by singing for 105 hours from March 3 to 7, 2012, in Nagpur, India.

She will become the latest Ghanaian to attempt the GWR feat after Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and Juliet Kwakye recently failed.

Check out the post below:

Netizens react to Queenlet's sing-a-thon attempt announcement

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Queenlet's announcement.

@theghanainsider commented:

"We haven’t finished establishing a conclusion and look at someone too "

@joe_felix_akroku commented:

"Can we move on?"

@miss_hannah20 commented:

"I just wish Ghana is banned from attempting at this point. What's all this? Please, we don't like again. Let's end it."

@acepappy09 commented:

"Guinness World Records must close their book"

@randomsbynel commented:

"What is it? Haven’t you done enough??"

@amish.wardrobe commented:

"Is this book, not torn by now"

@serwaaakwei commented:

"Have we (Ghanaians) not done enough to this book already?"

@ivy_nimoh commented:

"Nti you ppl won't learn anything??? Stop these a-thons and let us breathe...enough is enough"

Afua Asantewaa announces plan to attempt sing-a-thon record again

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum has again expressed her ambition to hold a Guinness World Record.

In an interview with GHOne TV, Afua Asantewaa revealed that she plans to attempt the sing-a-thon record again after failing in her first attempt.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh