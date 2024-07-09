Some Ghanaians are calling for the arrest of self-acclaimed Chef Ebenezer Smith, following his cook-a-thon scam

Chef Smith organised a press conference on July 2, 2024, informing the public that he's been approved as the latest record holder for cook-a-thon, a false claim

Despite apologising to the entire population, many have argued that he doesn't deserve to be spared

Ghanaians have launched a passionate call for the arrest of self-acclaimed Chef Ebenezer Smith, following his Guinness World Record scam.

Many calling for his arrest contend that Chef Smith needs to be sanctioned for defrauding the entire nation.

Photos of Chef Smith and his forged certificate Image source: Chef Smith

Source: Instagram

Notable personalities calling for Chef Smith's arrest include entertainment pundits such as Socrates Sarfo and Vida Adutwumwaa.

Chef Smith cooks up cook-a-thon verification

Recall that Chef Smith, on June 2, 2024, held a press conference to announce that he’s been approved by the Guinness World Records as the latest to break the record of the cooking marathon.

It was later discovered that his claim and the whole press conference was a hoax. His action left many Ghanaians who had faith in him heartbroken.

Although Chef Smith fervently apologised to Ghanaians and the whole world for the stunt in an interview, many believe he doesn’t deserve to be let off the hook.

Vida Adutwumwaa gave reasons for believing Chef Smith should be arrested.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Vida Adutwumwaa's video

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section.

@ewurabena nketiaa wrote:

"What if his tears and apology are also part of his schemes."

@Empress3 wrote:

"He knew exactly what he was doing."

@cheddar11 wrote:

"It's really a serious fraud. looking at what ppl went through to support him. it also gives a bad name to dis country. Charlie some jokes are harmful."

@ Fosua wrote:

"Punished sen, is he the only person who has sinned."

Source: YEN.com.gh