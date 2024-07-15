The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has travelled to the UK for a special task at the British Museum

The Asanatehene's departure was announced in an X post on Sunday, July 14, 2024

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

The monarch of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has embarked on an important trip to the UK.

According to social media reports, the Asantehene departed for London on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II invited to deliver a lecture at the British Museum. Image source: Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

He is set to deliver a lecture at the British Museum in London on July 19, 2024. Otumfuo initially broke the news about his trip to his Council of Elders during their first meeting after the 25th Anniversary celebration held at Manhyia on July 4, 2024.

Taking to X, @TheAsanteNation reported that further details of the king's trip will be communicated soon.

See the post below:

Asantehene to embark on another trip to Columbia

The Asantehene is expected to make another trip to Columbia; however, he intends to return to Ghana and settle pending issues before embarking on the next trip.

Netizens share their thoughts on Asantehene's trip to the UK

The post about Asantehene's visit to the UK has generated a flurry of reactions on social media. Many hailed him as a great king and wished him well on his journey.

@KingClement11 wrote:

"May we all be great. We will get there someday. I wish him well."

@FadwenpaN80463 wrote:

"The only king and person who flies from Kumasi to anywhere in the world…Wo Fa wei Normal???"

@samuelobeng893 wrote:

"Kotoko board go keep long paaa."

@SuzzyMayes wrote:

"Safe journey to the Asante King."

Otumfuo Osei Tutu asks British Museum to return gold items pillaged from Ashanti Kingdom

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II told the British Museum to return gold items looted from the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi by Britain during the third Anglo-Ashanti War.

The Ashanti king recently met with the director of the British Museum to discuss returning the sacred gold items to Ghana.

Last year, Britain returned a collection of Benin Bronzes to Nigeria in what was seen as mounting pressure on the former colonial power.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh