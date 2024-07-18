King Paluta: Sunyani Live Band Lead Singer Performs Makoma In 'Praises' Style
- Madam Ophelia of the popular Sunyani live band has released a rendition of King Paluta's infectious single Makoma
- The lead singer is known for her silky voice and strong authority over Ghanaian songs despite not knowing the exact lyrics
- A video of the performance has gone viral online as fans share their admiration for Madam Ophelia and the band.
Ghanaian singer King Paluta's infectious new song, Makoma, which became the No.1 song in Africa a few days after its release, continues to captivate Ghanaians.
A live band performance of the new song, Makoma by Sunyani live band has refueled fans' love for King Paluta.
A portion of the performance that went viral on TikTok garnered nearly a million views in less than a day.
Fans couldn't hide their admiration as they discovered how Madam Ophelia sang Makoma like a church's praise and worship leader.
Ghanaians thronged the comments section to express their admiration for King Paluta's new song and Madam Ophelia's performance.
Ghanaians hail Madam Ophelia
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Madam Ophelia's performance of King Paluta's song.
Ds said:
sister Ophelia there's a words in the song please sech and let me know or ask paluta to explain.
Justice wrote:
This woman is performing live band better pass some high artist in Gh
yaw..mass noted:
Brother sammy will come out for original worship
M-poka agent exclaimed:
melody band suyani all the way
Ernesto De Cruzzz remarked:
Sister Ophelia is the only person who can sing Tiwaa line perfect
PURPOSE FULFILLING FOUNDATION added:
Brother sammy we are waiting for the Worship please
TiC cosigns King Paluta's Makoma
Earlier, YEN.comg.gh reported that King Paluta's new music, which has become a favourite for many Ghanaians, had earned cosigns from top stars, including TiC, formerly known as Tic Tac, who deconstructed why the song has become the No.1 song in the country.
According to the Fefe Na Fe hitmaker, who is one of the most revered names in Ghanaian music history, King Paluta interpreted the country's peculiar taste in music and incorporated it into the song.
He emphasised that the song had the real Ghanaian music DNA, hence its strides in less than a month.
