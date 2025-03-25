A young Ghanaian lady living in Brampton, Canada, took to social media to express her surprise after experiencing her first power outage in the country

The lady, who had grown accustomed to Canada's reliable electricity supply, shared a TikTok video showing her neighborhood in darkness

She later updated her followers that the power had been restored while acknowledging that power outages can happen anywhere, even in Canada

A young Ghanaian lady in Canada has taken to social media to express her surprise after experiencing a power outage, known in Ghana as "dumsor," for the first time since relocating to the country.

The Ghanaian lady, who has been living in Sandalwood and Kennedy, a suburb of Brampton, suggested that she had grown accustomed to the country's reliable electricity supply and had never experienced a power outage before until recently.

In a TikTok video, the Canada-based lady showed where she lived, with the entire neighborhood in total darkness.

According to her, she was in her room relaxing after a day's work when suddenly the lights went out, a situation that forced her to come outside for fresh air.

While responding to comments under her TikTok video, the young lady said that the power outage lasted for several hours before the authorities came around to fix it.

"Eii, my family members, this is the first time in history. There is a power outage in Brampton. Look at us in the darkness. The whole place is dark for the first time in history. A whole Canada, the lights are out; you will not believe it," she said.

The Ghanaian lady further suggested that she was grateful for the experience and had learned that the power could go off sometimes, even in Canada, a country that is far more developed and advanced than Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to lady's Canadian power outage experience

The TikTok video shared by the Canada-based Ghanaian lady sparked lively conversations among netizens.

As of the time of drafting this report, the video had gone viral, racking up over 10,000 likes and 609 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions below:

@Man of Peace 2025 said:

"You were given notice but maybe you didn’t pay attention to it."

@Tha boy Chiznak also said:

"She said the whole Canada, not true. it’s only her area. She has no idea how big Canada is. Every neighbourhood has their own transformer or power company."

@Mizz Vee commented:

"This is not the first time biaa, they off it sometimes when they are doing something, at least they assured you guys before offing the lights and restored them on time."

@Prime Destinations replied:

"No my dear, this was unannounced, and lasted for hours but they came to fix it, I heard there was a fire outbreak somewhere."

@francodigenius also commented:

"Abrokyir darkness is brighter than Africa with light."

Ghanaian lady experiences snow in Canada

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian lady, who recently moved to Canada, took to social media to share her first snow experience.

In a TikTok video, she said the cold weather in Canada has made her regret leaving Ghana.

The video, which was posted on her TikTok page, attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

