King Paluta's new song Makoma was recently adjudged the most streamed song in Africa by Audiomack and Boompmay

The song, which comes after his debut TGMA award, has begun to excite fans in other music markets

A video of an Asian lady's attempt to sing the new song has popped up online

Ghanaian musician King Paluta has chalked an enviable career milestone with his latest single, Makoma, becoming the most streamed song on the continent just a few weeks after it was released.

The Ghanaian singer has gained significant traction after he pivoted away from his hip-hop to champion Ghana's authentic hip-life genre.

His strides

Ghanaian artiste King Paluta Photo source: Instagram/KingPalutamusic, Instagram/Marigyata

Source: Instagram

Asian lady cracks ribs with her attempt

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, an Asian lady was spotted heartily singing King Paluta's Makoma, which is currently the number-one song on several streaming platforms, including Boomplay.

The Asian lady was not familiar with the Twi dialect, making her resilient attempt to sing the song Makoma even more satisfying to watch.

Scores of Ghanaians thronged social media to share their admiration for King Paluta's biggest Asian fan's attempt.

Ghanaians hail King Paluta's Asian fan

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of King Paluta's Asian fan singing his latest song, Makoma.

mss_boaduwaa said:

Hwan koraa n'asoma no 😂😂😂😂

ayammahsusan wrote:

King paluta see what you have caused 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

iam_miss_mensah remarked:

My Ewe people abeg which version of Ewe is this 🤔 king James anaa NIV🤣🤣🤣 it’s the 3y3 milo for me 🤣🤣🤣

kukua02 commented:

Paluta W)ahu de3 woako fa aba😂😂😂

Kuami Eugene lands in China

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene had announced his arrival in China ahead of a concert. The show, which comes right after his latest appearance in Palladium, New York, will be held on July 20 in Guangzhou.

The singer holds China in high esteem. During an interview in 2022, he expressed his ambition to penetrate the country with his music.

Source: YEN.com.gh