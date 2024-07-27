A diasporan woman and her family gave up their careers and comfort in the UK to relocate to Ghana.

The woman, named Dr Lauretta Dagogo, and her husband have turned a bush into a beautiful paradise, Solent Villas Resort at Apam

Dr Lauretta Dagogo also encouraged Africans in the diaspora to return home to invest

A woman passionate about the development of Africa has left her lucrative job in the UK to relocate to Ghana with her husband to contribute their quota.

The woman, named Dr Lauretta Dagogo was gainfully employed in the UK as a social worker.

Dr Lauretta Dagogo, enjoying the breeze at the Solent Villas Resort in Ghana Photo credit: @Eqay Inspire/YouTube

Source: Youtube

However, after many years abroad she and her lovely husband, a medical doctor, moved to Ghana to establish the Solent Villas Resort at Abrekum near Winneba in the Central Region.

Speaking on Eqay Inspire's Thrive In Africa YouTube podcast, Dr Lauretta Dagogo said after raising the children in the UK, they felt it was time for them to know their roots in Africa, Ghana and Nigeria.

"My mom is partly Ghanaian, so we decided it would be a good idea to have a place in the sun, where we can come and feel the beauty of Africa and inspire our children to look to their roots," she said.

"It was a complete bush, there was nothing here and we decided to have three chalets for the children and then our main house. My husband is a tennis addict, so when we built the main house, the next thing was a tennis court before the chalets," she explained.

How the Solent Villas Resort was birth

She added that the land on which the Solent Villas Resort sat was a complete bush when they acquired it many years ago.

Dr Lauretta Dagogo said the facility was initially meant to be for their personal use, however, some friends and family encouraged them to turn it into a beach resort.

She said the beach resort, which is named after Solent Beach in Southampton, was officially opened in 2020 but the Covid-10 pandemic slowed things down for its operation.

She explained that building the Solent Villas Resort was challenging because she had to quit her job in the UK to move to Ghana to see through its construction, adding that they even ran out of resources at some point.

Dr Lauretta Dagogo also encouraged diasporans to return home to Africa to invest as there are many opportunities on the continent.

Diasporan couple establish oil firm in Ghana

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, Gerald Wilson and Kaleen Wilson, a Caribbean couple who were based in America have decided to move to Ghana permanently.

Together with their family, the couple have established an oil haulage called Seven Streams Limited Company.

According to them, their vision is to grow the business into a franchise that will impact the lives of Ghanaians and be a shining example for other diasporans.

Source: YEN.com.gh