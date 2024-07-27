Sister Afia: Ghanaian Musician Fetes 200 Children At La, Netizens Praise Her, Video
- Sister Afia has earned the respect of many Ghanaians after she opted to support some underprivileged children in Accra
- The singer and her team cooked various kinds of meals for over 200 children in La, a suburb of Accra
- Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video commended the singer for the benevolent act
Ghanaian singer Sista Afia is trending for all the right reasons after news of her benevolent gesture surfaced online.
This comes after the singer opted to embark on a programme dubbed "Feast With Sister Afia" on July 26, 2024. The programme aims to provide meals to underprivileged children at La in the Greater Accra Region.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Zionfelix Entertainment News, Sister Afia explained that her decision to undertake this activity forms part of her social responsibility.
She also opened up about her affection for children, adding she wanted to put smiles on the faces of these kids, hence her decision to cook for them.
"I have done it regularly, and this time, I decided to cook for the community. I like children so much."
The Corner hitmaker, who recently bantered with Efia Odo, pledged to continue this initiative and hoped sponsors would support her worthy cause.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians commend Sister Afia for her kind gesture
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have commended the singer for the kind act.
Opoku Takyi Emmanuel indicated:
"Good work..God keep blessing you."
Andrew Asare indicated:
"God bless you sister Afia, well done."
Armah Kwame Alex Simon reacted:
This is a real love from you big thanks to you dear
Nicholas Kwaku Obeng commented:
God richly bless you Big Sis
