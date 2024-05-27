Ghana and its Nigerian neighbours share an enviable bond that serves as a model for the African continent

Both countries love each other and have displayed this through various means, including friendly rivalry

Some citizens of both countries have taken the bond to another level by marrying from each other's homeland

Ghana shares a beautiful relationship with its Nigerian counterparts.

Despite a friendly rivalry between the two countries for years, Ghanaians love their Nigerian brothers and sisters the same way the Nigerians do.

Both countries have displayed their love in various ways, including friendly rivalry. Sometimes, one country launches a friendly banter, challenge or debate to prove superiority.

The Ghana-Naija Jollof debate

For instance, Ghanaians and Nigerians have debated which country cooks Jollof rice best. No winner has been determined for years, as each country thinks it cooks the best Jollof.

Which country has the best musicians

Another long-standing debate between the two countries concerns which country makes the best music and has the best musicians.

While Ghana believes it owns this bragging right due to musicians like Black Sheriff, Sarkodie, etc., Nigeria also believes it is the best in terms of music due to celebrities like

Some celebrity Ghanaians and Nigerians have taken the relationship to another level through marriage.

In this listicle, YEN.com.gh presents only four Ghana-Nigerian celebrity marriages.

1. Moses Bliss and Barrister Marie Agyare Wiseborn

Nigerian musician Moses Bliss found love across borders and married his wife, Barrister Marie Agyare Wiseborn, in March 2024.

The wedding, held in Ghana, was a grand affair celebrated by friends and loved ones in Ghana and Nigeria.

2. Becca and Dr Tobi Sani-Daniels

Ghanaian musician Rebecca Acheampong, known in showbiz as Becca and her husband, Dr Tobi Sani-Daniels, married in a lavish ceremony in 2018.

Their union transcended borders and symbolized the harmonious bond between the two nations. The couple has a lovely daughter.

3. Pastor Chris's daughter, Carissa, and Philip Frimpong

Daughter of Pastor Chris Oyakilome, founder of Christ Embassy, and husband Philip Frimpong, a Dutch-born whose parents are from Kumasi, got married in 2018.

They now have a daughter, Arielle Rachelle-Marise Frimpong.

4. Otumfuo's daughter and Aminu Abubakar

The daughter of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Oheneba Akyiaa Bonsu, stunned many when she married Aminu Abubakar, the son of former Nigeria Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Their traditional wedding was held in 2016 at the Manhyia Palace, and many renowned personalities, including Atik Abubakar, were seen in attendance.

