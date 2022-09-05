There are many beach resorts in Ghana, like the Sogakope Beach Resort and others, that offer relaxation for both Ghanaians and foreigners

These resorts have unique architecture that contributes to the facilities' soothing ambience that gives its visitors an "out of the world" experience

Some of the resorts employ traditional African designs; whiles others make use of bizarre architectural designs

Beach resorts are a place where people visit to relax and destress. As such, they try to give their visitors a holistic, relaxing experience from the design of the buildings to the services they offer. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions beach resorts in Ghana with unique building patterns.

Sojourn Cabins

Sojourn Cabins. Photo credit: Ghana Stories

Source: Twitter

The Sojourn Cabins is located in Anomabo, in the Central Region of Ghana. It is a very rare and innovative beachfront facility with beautifully designed beachfront mirror cabins that are up for rent daily. The resort comprises a beautiful garden surrounded by the contemporary architecture of the highest standards.

Sogakope Beach Resort

Sogakope Beach Resort. Photo credit: Ghana Facts

Source: Twitter

The Sogakope Beach Resort is a gorgeous example of a facility that employs traditional architectural designs. It is situated in Sogakope, in the Volta Region of Ghana. The resort has a peaceful environment and the renowned Volta River beside it. The beach resort comprises traditional huts constructed in a beautiful, perfect residential pattern.

Lemon Beach Resort

Lemon Beach Resort. Photo credit: Expedia

Source: UGC

The Lemon Beach Resort in Elmina, Central Region of Ghana, has a taste for high standards. The beach resort comprises African huts that combine the masterpiece of local artisans and the modern elements that have roots in the African culture. Also, the interiors of the rooms are decorated with handmade furniture and traditionally made clothes.

Source: YEN.com.gh