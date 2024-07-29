A Ghanaian pencil artist has demonstrated her talented by drawing a beautiful portrait of King Paluta

The female artist, Aewura Djoah, showed her admiration for the Ghanaian hiplife artist through her artwork

Netizens were impressed with the female artist's artistic talent after they came across the portrait she drew in a video on TikTok

In a beautiful display of artistic prowess and fandom, a Ghanaian pencil artist has created a remarkable portrait of hiplife musician, King Paluta.

Jamming to King Paluta's latest release, Makoma, the female artist, known on TikTok as Aewura Djoah, showed her talent and admiration for the Ghanaian hiplife sensation.

Aewura Djoah (left), the pencil artist displays her latest artwork & and King Paluta (right) Photo credit: @aewuradjoah/TikTok & @kingpalutamusic/IG

Aewura Djoah randomly picked King Paluta's name from a bowl containing a list of celebrities to showcase her artistic talent to the world.

Without much effort and struggle, the pencil artist drew a beautiful portrait of the musician to precision on white paper.

After she was done, she nicely hung the portrait on a wall containing artistic pieces of some of the top celebrities in Africa and beyond.

Aewura Djoah is one of the top pencil artists in Ghana, renowned for her unique art pieces.

She has on several occasions wowed her followers on social media with her artistic skill.

King Paluta's Makoma song became an instant hit since its release in July 2024.

The song has topped several digital streaming platforms including, Bommplay, Spotify and YouTube.

King Paluta's song has also become the favourite song choice for many Ghanaian and foreign content creators on TikTok.

Netizens impressed by her talent

Aewura Djoah's drawing dazzled and impressed many netizens who came across her work on TikTok.

@Khin Planet wrote:

"This is not king paluta dat I know, bcuz the one we know if u see him one on one you will run,I swear."

@Bruh_Cwesi also wrote:

"Why did you make him so handsome."

@esthee said:

"He will love this more than his real picture."

@akosua bullet also said:

"Can someone tag king paluta for me he needs to see this OMG. Much love from my side baby girL."

