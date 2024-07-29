King Paluta's ' Makoma ' hit was played in a TikTok video shared by English football club West Ham United, exciting many Ghanaians

The video was that of Kudus bonding with some Ghanaian fans at the stadium after a pre-season friendly against Wolves

Many Ghanaians praised the social media admin for playing a Ghanaian tune, a move which has become a regular occurrence since Kudus joined the club

English football club West Ham United featured King Paluta's hit song 'Makoma' in a TikTok video, and many Ghanaians were excited.

Ghanaian musician, King Paluta's Makoma song, gets played by West Ham United Photo Source: kingpalutamusic

The video showed Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus bonding with some Ghanaian fans at the stadium following a pre-season friendly against Wolverhampton Wanderers. This gesture by West Ham's social media team has been warmly received by many Ghanaians, who appreciated the inclusion of a popular tune from their home country.

Since Kudus joined West Ham United, the club has regularly celebrated Ghanaian culture in their social media posts, much to the delight of Ghanaian fans. Ghanaians have expressed their gratitude and excitement over the consistent representation of their music on such a global platform.

King Paluta's 'Makoma' has been a success over the past month, dominating the airwaves and becoming a favourite among listeners. The song has gained significant attention, with numerous celebrities enjoying and promoting it.

West Ham United's video wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

AccralTv said:

"Admin be too much always on top sound"

Stiflor commented:

"Asure say Kudus naa dey handle westham TikTok account cos eeii 😂"

Kwameoffei said:

"Admin please your Ghana card is ready"

KylianZ wrote:

"You see how admin put King Paluta for down 😅"

Asian lady sings 'Makoma'

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, King Paluta's new song, 'Makoma', was recently named the most streamed song in Africa by Audiomack and Boomplay.

After his debut TGMA award, the song has begun to excite fans in other music markets.

A video of an Asian lady attempting to sing the new song has popped up online. The lady was unfamiliar with the Twi dialect, making her resilient attempt to sing the song Makoma even more satisfying.

