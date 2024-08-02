A video of a Ghanaian man opening up on why he opted to work as a loading boy is trending online

A Ghanaian man who works as a loading boy has gone public on his hustle in Accra.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man said in an interview that the lack of jobs was a major reason forcing him and many others to venture into this line of work.

When quizzed about the relevance of his work, he said that they mainly draw prospective passengers' attention to available vehicles at various lorry stations, adding that their work differs from that of bus conductors, also known as mates.

"The drivers and mates themselves know the relevance of our work and are the ones who urge us to continue."

He concluded by disclosing that through this work, many of his friends have been able to relocate to the US, adding that, on average, he earns GH¢100 daily.

"In Accra, you have to work hard, I prefer to do this work than idle about or engage in any unlawful activities."

Ghanaians commend the loading boy

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video commended the young man on his work.

yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"NoNo food for the lon azy man , hardwork pays , keep up the good work"

AGBANGBA stated:

"He’s a madina boy."

Virus GH reacted:

"This guy is very wise."

abankwaah replied:

"By fire by force....wo hia nmoa."

Nick indicated:

"Very wise guy."

