A video of a UniMAC lecturer jamming to King Paluta's Makoma while presenting exam papers to the school has gone viral

The lecturer was seen in the video sitting in his car, dancing excitedly and mischievously while flaunting the papers

Students who gathered at the scene were delighted to take out their phones to record the memorable incident

Students at the University of Media, Arts, and Communication (UniMAC) were left bewildered and amused when a lecturer arrived on campus to distribute exam papers while blaring King Paluta's hit song "Makoma" from his car.

The incident occurred one morning as students were gearing up for their exams. Noel Nutsugah stormed the school's premises with a stack of papers, flaunting them in front of some students who had gathered at the scene, and repeatedly sang along to the lyrics of the hit track.

In the video shared by @adiepena_mirekua, the lecturer reechoed a portion of the song, translating into "My Heart Aches," which seemed to convey a hidden message that the exam would be challenging.

Students delight as lecturer jams to Makoma

Students who gathered at the scene were taken aback. Some laughed over the incident, recognising that it was the lecturer's little way of easing tension among the students. Others also took out their phones to record the memorable incident.

Friendly Ghanaian lecturer shows off dance moves

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a vibrant Ghanaian lecturer had enthralled netizens with his sensational dance moves, which he displayed in a viral video. In the video shared on TikTok, the visibly excited man takes a moment off his class session to dance with one of his students.

They were jamming to the famous tune "A Collision Of Two Worlds" by Dj Guti BPM, Dj Lux, Shallipopi, The Real Prechly, and others. The trending video has got netizens talking, with some praising the lecturer for his superb dance moves.

Contrary to the widely held perception that Maths teachers are unfriendly and very serious, this lecturer surprised many with his pleasant disposition. Netizens were amazed to see the bubbly nature of the Maths lecturer and took to the comment section to express their views.

