CCTV footage of the moment a suspected thief stormed a hotel room to steal has surfaced on social media

The video shows the thief walking into the hotel room with a big 'Ghana must go' bag and walking out with the bag looking heavier than before

A suspected thief has sparked social media reactions after storming a hotel room to conduct an operation.

In a video circulating on social media, the man who innocently walked into the hotel room carrying a bag which hotel staff thought contained his belongings walked out of the hotel with the bag looking heavier than before.

CCTV footage from the hotel showed what the bag contained before he entered and what it contained after he walked out.

The unidentified man who walked into the hotel with the intention of stealing had loaded the 'Ghana must go' bag with a bag of water. He offloaded the bag and replaced the water with the television in the room.

The footage shows the man walking out of the hotel with the heavy bag hanging around his shoulder. Unfortunately, the hotel staff realised after he had absconded with the TV.

Watch the video below:

Netizens taken aback by suspected thief's bravery

Netizens who saw the post were astounded by the bravery of the suspected thief. They took to the comment section to express their views.

@StarYorka10 wrote:

"People make wild oo."

@Everydaynewsgh wrote:

"Now thievery has reached this point?"

@StarYorka10 wrote:

"Eiii."

@koftownboy wrote:

"Hotels like 32 inches too much, how can someone steal 95inch tv?"

@kwekuBlaQue wrote:

"If it was someone that died.. they would have said their camera weren’t working."

@1realrhapsody wrote:

"So meaning the hotel stole those Flatscreen Television and he also stole those televisions from them too. Why?"

