A video of a Ghanaian man weeping like a baby after his lover broke up with him has surfaced on social media

The young man who was sitting in a chair had tears streaming down his cheeks while he held his phone close to one ear

Netizens who saw the post were divided and took to the comment section to express their views

A young Ghanaian man could not hold back his tears after a woman she loved so much messed his feelings up. In a video circulating online, the unidentified man, who is said to be a mechanic, was seen weeping uncontrollably after his lover reportedly broke his heart.

Tears streamed down his cheeks as he listened to the lady's phone call. It is unclear what they discussed, but from the look on his face, he was pained by what he heard on the phone.

A Ghanaian mechanic is weeping like a baby in a video after his lover broke his heart.

Source: Twitter

His colleague who took the video sat by him, trying to console him. At one point, he tried to make fun of the situation to get his friend to smile, but he wouldn't budge and kept sitting in his chair with tears on his face.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as mechanic weeps in video

Netizens who saw the video could not conceal their laughter as they shared their views in the comment section. Many believed he had invested so much in the lady.

@NuamaF wrote:

"Hmm let me keep my to my self because has changed my mind set and see women as venom."

@efo_edem1 wrote:

"Imagine sey your car dey en der."

@NasiruIbra15983 wrote:

"The amount of engines he sell give the girl."

@moses50123 wrote:

"He go put sand for somebody’s engine pɛɛ."

@Silent02gh wrote:

"Killer man down."

@Joetana84 wrote:

"Come and see Wofa…man down."

Source: YEN.com.gh