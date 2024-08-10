Ogyaba: Lady Breaks Down In Tears As Ghanaian Pastor Gifts Her GH¢2K On Live TV: "I'm Teary"
- A Ghanaian pastor left his church members in awe after gifting a member GH¢2,000 during a church service
- The young woman gave a testimony about how a kind stranger gave her GH¢100 when she had nothing on her
- Netizens who saw the post were touched and took to the comment section to congratulate her
A Ghanaian pastor has warmed hearts after showing love to one of his church members. The renowned man of God, Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, popularly known as Ogyaba, gave the young woman GH¢2,000 after she testified in church.
The woman recounted how she was saved by a kind stranger when she went broke some time ago. During the church services, she told the pastor that a man she did not know from anywhere gave her GH¢100 when she went bankrupt, and family and friends failed to come to her.
Touched by the testimony, Ogyaba handed over an envelope on his table, which contained GH¢2,000, to the woman. Taken aback by the gesture, the woman received the money, fell, and rolled on the ground, weeping in the auditorium.
The other church members appreciated the pastor for displaying such kindness with loud cheers and claps.
Watch the video below:
Netizens hail pastor for giving woman money
Netizens who saw the video were touched and took to the comment section to hail the pastor.
@Untouchable Yvette wrote:
"This is why God must bless men of God. ministry is not for the poor."
@hexa wrote:
"Where are the concert and settings ppl?"
@portia kwakye wrote:
"As for dis one u won't talk about it eiii Ghana hmmmm."
@AUGUSTINE CUDJOE wrote:
"Wow that's awesome. may God continue to bless you papa and may God see the lady through."
@Brownsugar skincare wrote:
"This is the work of God we are talking about."
@Miss Single wrote:
"Yes... Don't wait for something big to happen b4 u give gratitude to God."
@Ama Ecstasy wrote:
"I’m teary. God bless the man that sent her the 100gh too. had it not been him, she wouldn’t have come here to testify."
Eastwood Anaba raises funds for poor man
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Eastwood Anaba, a renowned man of God, has exhibited kindness to a man who attends church.
In a video shared on TikTok, the preacher raises funds for the poor man who approaches him for prayers. Taken aback by the gesture, the man breaks down in tears.
