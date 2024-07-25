Quecy Official, a TikToker, in an interview with Zionfelix, opened up about the profitability of the TikTok platform and compared it to his 8-5 job

The TikToker stated that there are times he is able to amass more in a day what he makes in 3 months from his day job

When asked about quitting his day job to focus on content creation, Quecy Official stated that, for now, he wants to maintain his day job

Popular TikToker Quecy Official, in an interview with Zionfelix, shared insights into the remarkable profitability of the TikTok platform, comparing it to his traditional 8-5 job.

The content creator discussed the significant financial rewards he has reaped from his online presence, revealing that he sometimes earns in a single day what would take him three months to make from his day job.

Quecy Official's journey as a TikTok influencer has been marked by collaborations with notable personalities such as actress Fella Makafui and gospel singer Philipa Baafi. These partnerships have elevated his profile and also contributed to the financial gains he has experienced on the platform.

Despite the lucrative nature of his TikTok ventures, Quecy Official expressed his decision to maintain his day job for the time being. However, he also indicated that should the demand for his services as an influencer continue to grow to a point where balancing both becomes untenable, he would consider transitioning to full-time content creation.

Quecy Official sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

oobedhopes_ said:

"People are really making money.wow"

amg_montana491 commented:

"These interviews further expose our celebrities to unnecessary attention and attack .. let’s learn to keep some things on the low; our financial statuses should be private. My candid advice "

bidazzle0 wrote:

"Can interviewers stop asking about people’s money they make Already 🤦‍♂️"

Another content creator shares income

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian TikToker has shared some highlights of content creation three years after joining TikTok.

She noted in a video that although the app doesn't pay much, she made a whopping GH¢17,000 from just one TikTok Live session.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some were sceptical about her comments, while others were amazed at her statement.

