Ghanaian gospel legend Grace Ashly has appealed to Richard Nii-Armah Quaye to support an upcoming project.

The veteran artiste who has ventured into philanthropic works is embarking on a project dubbed 'One Girl Child, One Pad.'

The project seeks to support girls who cannot afford sanitary pads with the provision of free menstrual hygiene products.

In a video, Grace Ashly called on the man of the moment, Mr Nii-Armah Quaye to support the project financially. Grace Ashly's call follows the plush birthday held by Mr Nii-Armah Quaye.

The renowned entrepreneur invited prominent personalities from Ghana and beyond to witness his grand birthday party.

Popular musicians including Sarkodie, Davido, King Promise, etc. were all present. Actresses including Benedicta Gafah, Ini Edo, etc. also graced the occasion. Osei Kwame Despite, Mr Ofor-Sarpong and others were all the event. Reacting to the celebration, Grace Ashly was taken aback by display of wealth.

Grace stated that she needed this support as compensation for not being invited to his party. She claimed she wasn't there to experience the luxurious event, therefore, funds should be sent in to support her project.

