Kwame Mickey, a UK-based Ghanaian movie/music producer, has vowed to sue Team Eternity Ghana over music theft

Kwame Mickey, in a viral video, accused the group of using his creative property without seeking his permission or giving due credit

Netizens who saw the post were shocked and took to the comment section to express their views

UK-based Ghanaian music/movie producer Kwame Micky has threatened legal action against Ghanaian gospel group Team Eternity Ghana over a copyright breach.

In an online video, the renowned producer accused the gospel group of plagiarising portions of a song he produced.

Kwame Micky is threatening legal action against Team Eternity. Image credit: @Kwame Micky, Team Eternity

Source: Facebook

It comes after Team Eternity Ghana released the viral Defe Defe song. The aggrieved Ghanaian producer contends that the gospel music group used significant elements of his original composition without giving him credit.

The song under contention

The song under contention is an old Ghanaian song dubbed Defe Defe by Halleluyah Voices, a Ghanaian gospel group.

It chronicles the life of an individual who expressed profound gratitude to God for the countless blessings and protection received throughout their journey.

Team Eternity releases Defe Defe

Years later, Team Eternity released a song with the same title, which contains a line from the old song.

In previous interviews, the team explained that one of the song's writers, Patrick, popularly known as Vessel Kodrick, received the song from God during a difficult time. However, Kwame Micky insists portions of the song belong to him.

Netizens react to video of music producer ranting over copyright breach by Team Eternity

Netizens who saw the post were divided as they took to the comment section to express their views.

@al_varo777 wrote:

"Afiga the words dey the Bible inside? Then God fit arrest we all o nbs copyright."

@Wakandanson wrote:

"They sound nothing like each other, it's not a sample but simply a paraphrasing of the lyric. This won't go far."

@Kofi_Akataporri wrote:

"Wow how didn’t I get it earlier…The original song was a huge banger. They should’ve just seek permission."

@I_Am_Winter wrote:

"Be like chairman wan cash out cos the songs no get any similarities."

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

