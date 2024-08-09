Favoured Queen, a young Nigerian lady who resides in Ghana, made a street hawker's day after gifting her money

This was after the Nigeran lady, a budding content creator, approached the street hawker, who was selling boiled corn and asked for one for free

The kind hawker, without hesitation, then gave Favoured Queen the corn in an act that impressed the Nigerian lady

A young Nigerian girl's act of kindness towards a street hawker in Ghana has earned the admiration of many netizens.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Nigerian lady, known on her socials as Favoured Queen83, put a smile on the face of a young girl after she dashed her money.

Favoured Queen, a content creator, beckoned the young Ghanaian lady, who was hawking egg and pepper relish, popularly known as Kosua ne Meko and asked to be given one for free, saying she did not have money.

However, the Ghanaian hawker, with a child strapped on her back, refused to dashed Favoured Queen the egg and pepper.

The young Nigerian lady, who was conducting a social experiment, approached another hawker, a boiled corn seller.

After the young hawker was done packaging the corn, Favoured Queen checked her handbag and then said she did not have money to pay for it.

The corn seller then asks the Nigerian lady to take it for free, an act which impressed the content creator.

Having passed the social experiment, Favoured Queen then thanked the lady and told her she only wanted to test her to see if she was a nice person.

The young Nigerian lady then handed over a GH¢100 note to the Ghanaian boiled corn seller to appreciate her act of kindness.

Reactions to Favoured Queen's social experiment

Netizens who chanced on Favoured Queen's social experiment video on TikTok reacted to it.

@afia Katie said:

"But the kid was telling the mom to give you, Soo nice."

@favouredqueen replied:

"Ohh really? I didn’t understand what she was saying."

@Nånã Amå Ellä also said:

"But why do you make the cameraman visible dear?"

@user Eyes Spirit wrote:

"If you try this loyal prank your money all will get finished in Ghana."

