A Ghanaian woman has expressed her joy after she travelled to the Netherlands to visit her son and his family

The woman said she does not want to come back to Ghana, considering all she is seeing and enjoying during her stay

She described abroad as heaven and thanked her son and his wife for funding her travel and stay

A Ghanaian man living in the Netherlands has flown his mother to visit him and his family in the European country.

The woman said she was happy that her son and his wife thought it wise to let her see another country other than Ghana, where she had lived all her life.

The old lady said she is enjoying abroad and hopes to stay longer Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, the old woman said she is enjoying her stay and may not want to return to Ghana.

“Abroad is heaven. I really like this place, it’s a very beautiful place. Unlike Ghana, there is no mud when it rains, there are no weeds. They have sweepers, unlike Ghana, where we do it manually.”

“If my son agrees, I will not come back. When it gets cold, I will wear jeans and a coat to keep me warm.”

Old lady shares her first flight experience

The old lady also recounted her experience sitting in an aeroplane for the first time. She said she never thought she would ever sit in an aeroplane.

“I was not scared, but there was some turbulence, and that made me panic. Aside from that I was ok even though it was my first time.”

Watch the video below:

