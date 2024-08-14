After rumours of Daniel McKorley's poor health and even death, he released a video of him exercising to reassure everyone of his well-being

In his Instagram post, McDan urged his followers to prioritize daily exercise for their health

He emphasized that neglecting exercise could lead to health issues, reminding people that a healthy body is important

Ghanaian businessman Daniel McKorley shared a video showing excerpts of his regular exercise routine with his trainer.

The video was shared a few days after rumours were ripe that Daniel McKorley, popularly called McDan, was ill or even dead.

McDan shares a workout video to further allay fears of his rumoured illness. Photo credit: @drdanielmckorley

Source: Instagram

However, Daniel McKorley denied the news and said he was healthy. He implored his loved ones not to worry since he was doing well.

Subsequently, he shared a video of himself exercising on his Instagram feed. The video, perhaps, is to prove that he is doing well.

In his caption, he encouraged everyone to make time to exercise each day.

“Always find time to exercise. I know you need to work several hours to put food on your table, but your body also needs to be healthy to enjoy what you’re working hard for. If you can’t find the time to exercise, your body might find the time for disease,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Comments on McDan's exercise video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to McDan's video. Read them below:

@Sharpafrica said:

“Eeeii this world I heard black raster saying you have been paralyed… I got goosebumps and felt bad. I thank our Lord For seeing you fit and strong 😢😢❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌”

Therciousborteye wrote:

“Positive energy 🔥🔥🔥 JAH guidance always.got back anytime king 🔥🔥🙌”

@Bohten said:

"We see you 😎"

McDan's trainer, @mrfitnessgh, wrote:

“This morning was a hit 🔥🔥🔥 @drdanielmckorley too much Energy 😍😍 tomorrow 5am next lesson”

@chestogeneral_richies said:

“With all this great strength people go abt sayin negative things abt you that u have been paralyzd keep moving Snr”

Moglassfacade wrote:

“Keep It Up🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 inspiration”

McDan spends time with his son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that McDan was videoed spending quality time with his son.

The business mogul explained that he enjoys spending time with his children and family.

Several netizens commended McDan for playing his fatherly duties in his child's life.

Source: YEN.com.gh