A video of a young lady sharing her transformational weight loss journey has surfaced on social media

The video showed the woman, who was determined to lose weight, working tirelessly to reach a goal

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comments section to voice opinions

A young woman has left netizens drooling after sharing a video of her weight loss journey.

Once plus-sized, she has worked tirelessly and never gave up on her ambition to lose weight.

The woman, whose identity is unknown, chronicled her transformation in a video she shared online to inspire others.

A young lady is recounting how she transformed from a plus-size woman to a slim one.

Source: Twitter

The before-and-after scenes of her journey impressed many viewers. The video showcased her plus-size days when she consistently hit the gym and exercised regularly.

Although it took some time, she eventually lost weight. She achieved the desired results through determination, discipline, hard work, and patience.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over lady's fantastic transformation

Netizens who saw the video were divided and took to the comment section to express their views.

Many were amazed at the transformation of the young lady, while others were sceptical and said it was not the same person in the video.

@charlichacha wrote:

"Kinda a different person though."

@KyeiKusi1 wrote:

"Wow Charley."

@As3mabagh1 wrote:

"Hard."

@NexotinGhana wrote:

"So hard work pays indeed."

@NtuaBill wrote:

"Face. Nose. Lips. Jaw. 2 different identity."

@benarsen1886 wrote:

"When you watch this video to the end, you’ll know what most women call nyash is just fat. Hit the gym."

@Texel_Scrilla wrote:

"2 different persons oooo man."

@mistatribe wrote:

"All be lie. whoever doubts should come make i prove to am. you know what gym does...?? her entire lifestyle should change totally for her to even achieve half of this feat. we shouldn't confuse nothing here."

Plus-sized woman undergoes surgery to lose weight

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a young woman who went on a journey to lose weight has left many in awe.

Determined to lose weight, she went to the extreme to perform surgery and netizens have commented on her determination.

