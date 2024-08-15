Ghanaian gospel musician Amy Newman's children have shared a video introducing themselves on social media

In the video, all eight children shared a fun fact about themselves as they celebrated the birthday of their fifth sibling

Social media users wished the birthday girl well and complimented the beautiful bond they share as siblings

Legendary Ghanaian gospel musician Amy Newman has eight children, four males and four females.

She has mentioned the number of children she has in several interviews, which amazes many Ghanaians, considering how good she looks for her age.

The gospel legend has eight children made up of four boys and four girls. Photo credit: @amynewmangh & @christian_newman_official

In a video shared by one of Amy Newman's daughters, all the children were under one roof and shared their version of an ongoing social media challenge.

All eight children gathered to celebrate the birthday of their fifth sibling. They introduced themselves and shared a fun fact about themselves.

Watch the video below:

Comments on video of Amy Newman's children

Social media users who saw the video commented on the love the siblings share. YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read them below:

@_mr.McLaren said:

“Lovely family ❤️❤️❤️”

@_missnettie wrote:

“Awww Charlotte darling ❤❤this is beautiful 😍”

@fused_mcb said:

“❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥 Full House”

@c_omari wrote:

“This is so wholesome. Such a blessing. Happy Birthday Hannah”

@felixblayanaman said:

"The whole squad 🔥🔥🔥 the avengers 🎉"

@goldplated_melanin wrote:

“Awwww all the Newmans under one roof !!! Should be fun to watch 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

@roxci8905 said:

“It really is ooooo”

@roxci8905 wrote:

“Happy Birthday again and so happy you spent time with your lovely family ❤”

@preety_pee_b said:

“Awwww good to see you all together! Bet the birthday was a blast!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

@dameabena_ wrote:

“Aaawww so nice. Good to see all of them 🥰”

@taystandsee said:

“Your family is indeed everything😍😍😍”

Amy Newman shares secret to her long marriage

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian gospel legend Amy Newman disclosed that she has been married for over 40 years.

She attributed her happy and long marriage to her humility, irrespective of the situation she finds herself.

Amy Newman said that because she and her husband had different backgrounds, it was important for her to remain humble.

