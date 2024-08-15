Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has released more details about his encounter with some executives of the NDC regarding the recently organised town hall meeting

The renowned content creator has also opened up about how much the political party was willing to pay him if he agreed to ask the questions prepared by the party

Netizens who saw the video were taken aback and took to the comment section to express their views

Renowned content creator Kwadwo Sheldon has opened up about how much the National Democratic Congress was willing to offer him.

He noted that the NDC put a sum of GH¢5,000 on the table if he was willing to show up and ask the questions prepared for him by the party.

Kwadwo Sheldon is detailing how much he would have gotten after the town hall meeting question.

He explained that during their first phone conversation, George Opare Addo, an NDC official, mentioned that he would receive the money as transportation fare or a token to buy fuel and also, for event coverage.

However, on his way to the event, he called the official again to seek directions to the venue. After receiving the directions on the phone, George Opare Addo told him that he was to meet with him for his invitation, the money, and questions prepared for him.

Upon hearing this, he decided not to attend the event again, called all the parties he was going to the programme with, and asked them not to attend.

Netizens react to Kwadwo Sheldon's comment

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. While some said Kwadwo Sheldon owed no one any explanation, others called him out over his comments.

@menp3_ruf wrote:

"We dey here wey you come lie on Kaly Jay and Efia Odo when they started the Fix The Country demo. Kwasia now wey the same energy is channeled on you,you vex create space dey make noise."

@1asedacrossu wrote:

"If what he Dey talk be true then NDC be kwasia for doing such a thing, if ebi lie then Sheldon maame tw3."

@BLivelyf wrote:

"This dey make sense.... If you clearly listened you go realize say there's no way Sheldon go get evidence of a proof of invitation to that particular arena as he couldn't meet your man later that night."

@Bra_A001 wrote:

"Y will NDC pay dis guy sef ? Meanwhile big Journalists came to ask questions not long ago. Dey too were paid anaaa."

Sheldon provides evidence to back his claim

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwadwo Sheldon has provided evidence to back his claims about the NDC's attempt to offer pre-approved questions for him to ask at the town hall meeting.

The renowned content creator shared a video of his earlier conversation with the National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo.

