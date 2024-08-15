Ghanaian YouTuber Kojo Sheldon has provided evidence to back his claim that he was invited to John Mahama's town hall meeting with strict conditions

He shared a video of a conversation he allegedly had with the National Youth Organiser for the NDC, George Opare Addo

Meanwhile, Mr Opare Addo has vehemently resisted the claims by Kwadwo Sheldon in a recent video

Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has released evidence to back his claims that he was invited to former President Mahama's town hall meeting under some conditions.

The renowned content creator on X shared a video of his conversation with NDC Youth organiser George Opare Addo. In the video, the two discussed events before and after NDC's meeting with the youth.

This comes after the online exchanges between Kojo Sheldon's camp, other Social Media Influencers, and the NDC.

