Kwadwo Sheldon Drops Evidence To Back Claims About NDC's Youth Event: "Big Yawa"
- Ghanaian YouTuber Kojo Sheldon has provided evidence to back his claim that he was invited to John Mahama's town hall meeting with strict conditions
- He shared a video of a conversation he allegedly had with the National Youth Organiser for the NDC, George Opare Addo
- Meanwhile, Mr Opare Addo has vehemently resisted the claims by Kwadwo Sheldon in a recent video
Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has released evidence to back his claims that he was invited to former President Mahama's town hall meeting under some conditions.
The renowned content creator on X shared a video of his conversation with NDC Youth organiser George Opare Addo. In the video, the two discussed events before and after NDC's meeting with the youth.
This comes after the online exchanges between Kojo Sheldon's camp, other Social Media Influencers, and the NDC.
