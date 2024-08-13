NDC's Deputy Director for press and media relations, Benjamin Madugu Avornyotse, came out to clarify certain allegations made by YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon on X about his invite to Mahama's town hall

Mr Avornyotse shared WhatsApp conversations he had with Sheldon's team and called the YouTuber out for being a blatant liar

The post generated a huge buzz on social media, getting many people to question why the NDC decided to invite Sheldon, who is a staunch NPP supporter

Deputy Director for Press and Media Relations for the NDC National Youth, Benjamin Madugu Avornyotse, has trashed YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon's accusations concerning his invitation to the town hall meeting of ex-president John Dramani Mahama.

NDC man called out Sheldon

On his Facebook account, Mr Avornyotse called Kwadwo Sheldon a blatant liar and clarified the issue concerning his invitation to Mahama's town hall meeting at the Bukom Boxing Arena on August 12, 2024.

He shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with Sheldon's team, and in the caption, he noted that it was the only conversation between the two parties.

He said they did not have any phone call conversation or other forms of communication, highlighting that Sheldon's team was unresponsive. He said that when he called, no one answered the phone.

The NDC man further stated that due to the delayed response from the famous YouTuber's office, the organisers of Mahama's town hall were unable to extend an invitation to him.

Meanwhile, present at the town hall from the entertainment industry were X influencer Kalyjay, some actors and influencers. Skit maker SDK Dele was also there, and he lamented about the high cost of data and slow internet.

Reactions to the Sheldon versus NDC saga

Many people in the comment section of Mr Avornyotse's post on Facebook and discussions on X were centred on people wondering why an invitation was extended to Kwadwo Sheldon.

Many others noted that the famous YouTuber had, on several occasions, expressed his support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Nana Kwame said:

"It is foolishness on your part to invite him in the first place. What was the essence of inviting someone who says he belongs to the other party. Are the neutrals and the people that show love to the NDC not enough to attend the youth town hall meetings with JM?Some of you di3, you need to learn how to be strategic in your dealings with people."

Wilhermina Kyei said:

"Why extend an invitation in the first place??"

Okrakyenyi Nana Kwame Edu said:

"But have you asked yourself the conversation they had during the voice call 📞 ? Look sharp. I’m a Citizen, not a spectator."

@Hajjyass70 said:

"Still want to know the motivation behind his invitation..I mean, to do what???🤷🏾‍♂️"

@_DjDannyMax said:

There was a call conversation that went on. So how do you get us the audio too,so that we can we can know who’s lying?"

@mudasirpious said:

"The NDC should stop all these things trying to be nice to everyone. Why should you even invite him?"

Kwadwo Sheldon reiterated his stance.

Banku and Powers clashed at Mahama's Town Hall

YEN.com.gh reported that retired Ghanaian boxers Bukom Banku and Ayittey Powers graced the town hall meeting of ex-president John Dramani Mahama at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The event, held on August 12, 2024, saw the two pugilists join the NDC presidential candidate for a friendly moment.

The funny video went viral and caught the attention of many social media users who shared their views in the comments.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

