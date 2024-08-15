A young Ghanaian lady has ignited a debate on social media after offering a piece of advice to women

The lady, who is a student of UPSA, advised other ladies not to offer any form of financial assistance to their boyfriends

Netizens who saw the video were taken aback and took to the comment section to express their views

A UPSA student has advised women not to offer their boyfriends any financial support.

In a viral video, the young lady asserted that it was wrong for any woman to give their lover money. She contended that a woman is not responsible for supporting her partner financially. Therefore, no woman should feel obligated to offer their partners money.

She made the remarks during a podcast called The Savage Room on YouTube. The host asked the young lady when she had last sent money to her boyfriend. Surprisingly, she noted that she had never sent money to a guy.

When further queried, she asserted that it was not her responsibility as a woman to send money to her man. On the contrary, men are supposed to send money to their partners since it's their responsibility.

Watch the video below:

UPSA student receives massive backlash over comments

The lady has been highly criticised for her remarks. Many were disappointed in her for making the statement.

@kingofaccra wrote:

"He's my daddy lmao."

@I_Am_Winter wrote:

"There are so many beautiful women out there these days that believe relationships is like a salary. All they bring to the table is sex and drama whiles billing their partner without reciprocating. This is why you should not date ladies between 18-26 years. Plenty no get sense.

@views09 wrote:

"Any lady who has the mentality “my money belongs to me but my boyfriend’s money belongs to us” should be left in the trenches.You date such you will cry, a word to the wise is in the north. I arrest my case."

@Dadzie_Daily wrote:

"An educated girl won’t come on air to be chatting."

@OwerekoKwame wrote:

"What She is saying she doesn't understand herself. Until Men begin to set Standards these women will continue to behave like this."

Ghanaian man cautions men against dating broke girls

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man advised fellow men not to date broke ladies. He noted that broke ladies are a liability to any man who falls in love with them.

