Newly-Wedded Couple Survive Severe Car Crash On Their Wedding Day
Newly-Wedded Couple Survive Severe Car Crash On Their Wedding Day

by  Magdalene Larnyoh 2 min read
  • A newly-wedded couple in Techiman survived a severe car crash on their wedding day after their vehicle collided with a truck
  • The accident occurred when a motor tricycle crossed their path, causing the collision, but the bride and groom were unharmed
  • The incident, which could have been tragic, turned into a moment of gratitude, with social media users expressing relief at their safety

A bride and groom in Techiman, Bono East region, were involved in an accident on their way to their wedding.

In what was expected to be one of their happiest days, the couple nearly lost their lives.

Newly-Wedded Couple Survive Severe Car Crash On Their Wedding Day
The couple came out unharmed even though the car was damaged due to the crash Photo credit: @eddie_wrt
Source: Twitter

They both survived the crash despite its severity, turning what could have been a sad day into one of gratitude.

The couple, dressed in their wedding attire, were on the road with their bridal party when the vehicle and a truck collided.

According to witnesses, the damage to the couple’s car was severe. They narrated that a motor tricycle crossed the bridal party’s car, leading to the collision with the truck.

Those who witnessed the incident were worried, but they were relieved to find that the bride and groom were safe.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on accident involving new couple

The video shared on social media by @eddie_wrt saw several social media users react to it. Read some of their comments below:

@Abrantielove asked:

"Herh. Ooohh. Are they still alive"

@sexy_donn_donn said:

"GLORY BE TO GOD"

@SeanKwesi wrote:

"Of late accident they happen paaa ooo we should be careful"

@rache16348 said:

"Esian asem b3n koraa ni 😩😩"

@hiRankHater wrote:

"I guess they were meant to be together lol. #weddingvows . They definitely need to go back next week for thanksgiving"

@datghguy_ said:

"That a big sign....the man should look sharp and cancel the marriage"

@nanaachiah wrote:

"We thank for their lives. But my problem is the wedding car. Was it rented out or its for a friend. 3ka aba fie."

