A young Ghanaian man named Benjamin danced when his girlfriend confirmed his name during a loyalty test

Before the call, Benjamin said he was confident in her loyalty, and so the call only served as reassurance for him

Social media users who watched the video cautioned the young man to be wary that the lady may have a secret

A young Ghanaian man was filled with joy and started dancing when his girlfriend mentioned his name as her partner during a loyalty test.

Before the interviewer called, Benjamin said he was '98% confident' that his girlfriend was loyal and would mention his name.

A young man Ghanaian dances with joy after his girlfriend passes a loyalty test. Photo credit: Zinkevych

In a video shared by @gabthesharboy, he placed a call to Nana Yaa’s phone and asked what her boyfriend was called.

Nana Yaa mentioned the full name of her partner as 'Benjamin Obeng Boadi'.

Benjamin started smiling and subsequently danced with joy because her girlfriend did not disappoint.

To Benjamin, that meant that the girlfriend was not cheating, which made him happy.

Comments on loyalty test video

Social media users commented on the video and told the young man not to be over-excited since anything can happen. YEN.com.gh has listed some of these comments below:

KOBBY 👨🏽‍⚕️🩺 said:

“The way the she mentioned it with confidence I liked that 🔥”

Erica♟ wrote:

“I hope I never receive this type of call 🙆🏿‍♀️”

JOJ Chukwu-Emeka said:

“She was with the other guy….”

Nana Poku❤️❤️ wrote:

“so u guys don't fear women”

Amanda said:

“🤣🤣🤣😅come down Jesus is lord😅🤣🤣”

OFFICIAL_TKHAY💈💈wrote:

“That’ doesn’t mean she can’t cheat 💔”

Taxi driver cries as lover fails loyalty test

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian taxi driver could not stop crying after his girlfriend failed a loyalty test.

In a video on TikTok, the young taxi driver was left disappointed and angry after his girlfriend named another man as her partner.

During the telephone conversation, the driver tried to get the lady to acknowledge him as her partner, but that did not work out.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

