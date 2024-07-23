A video of a young man's reaction after his lover failed a loyalty test is trending on social media

The trending clip showed the lady denying being his lover, saying she was never in love with him

Social media users have thronged the comments section of the video to slam the young lady

Batshuayi, a Ghanaian taxi driver, is trending after his girlfriend failed a loyalty test.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @streetzafrica showed the young man upset after his girlfriend mentioned another man as her lover during a telephone conversation.

A Ghanaian taxi driver is in tears as his lover fails a loyalty test. Photo credit: @streetztraffic.live/TikTok

The young man's attempts to get the lady to acknowledge him as her lover failed, as she insisted they were not in a relationship.

"A boyfriend who gives a lady one cedi - I was only using you; we are not in a relationship," she said in a loud voice.

The lady's comments deeply affected the taxi driver, who sat in his car and asked the interviewer to leave his presence.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 120,000 likes and 4000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to taxi driver video

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section were unhappy with the utterances of the young lady during the loyalty test.

deborahsosi stated:

"It will never be well with this girl."

Trisandy56 commented:

"Never tell someone hurtful words after you messed up."

bransahss commented:

"Despite the drama aspect this program is an eye opener."

Kofi Juice Wrld replied:

"I was in the same Senior High School with Bashuayi and the lady."

Lady in tears as love jilts her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady caused a stir online after her boyfriend jilted her.

The video showed the tearful young lady being consoled by a friend after receiving the news of the breakup.

She said this was the first time she had experienced a setback in her love life, having never seen it coming.

