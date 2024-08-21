Buz Stop Boys has received a cash gift from a kind donor who spotted them working on the streets

The man, impressed by their dedication to keeping Ghana clean, gave them some dollars to appreciate their work

Netizens who saw the post were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A kind Ghanaian man has donated some money to the sanitation volunteer group Buz Stop Boys after spotting them busily working on the streets.

To appreciate their efforts in keeping Ghana clean, the kind man gave them $100, an equivalent of GH¢1,600.

A kind man donates a cash gift to Buz Stop Boys. Image source: Buz Stop Boys

Source: Facebook

Delighted over the gesture, the group leader, Heneba Kwadwo Safo, flaunted the cash donation and thanked the kind man in a social media video. He further indicated that they would spend the money on lunch.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to kind man's gift

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to hail the man for the donation. Some also commended Buz Stop Boys for their deeds, while others expressed their views on the rate of the dollar.

@KingShabo3 wrote:

"Hmm dollar power. Keep up with the good work. Respect and manners always."

@Allison94577523 wrote:

"How did Ghana get here ?.. a dollar to 16ceded eii hmm."

@Brew_gate wrote:

"I’m sure he’s a politician, they’re holding the dollar."

@amazingtundeh wrote:

"I applaud you guys."

@Redeemer002 wrote:

"Why you dey lie?"

@Winnaman4 wrote:

"One note."

@luckyhall12 wrote:

"20gh by dec."

Buz Stop Boys get cash donation from stranger

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Buz Stop Boys got $100 from a kind stranger who spotted them working on the streets. The man, Nii Crabbe, indicated in an online video that he was impressed by the sanitation volunteer group's work and that the money was a token of appreciation.

He also appealed to groups and organisations in the country and beyond to support the young men's efforts to keep Ghana clean.

Netizens who saw the video were impressed, and they took to the comment section to commend the man for the donation and hail the Buz Stop Boys for their efforts in keeping Ghana clean.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh