Shatta Wale, in a video, has lamented the taxes placed on bet winning, stating that it was 'sabotaging the future of the youth'

The musician argued this was a source of income for young people and said it was unfortunate the government took a share

In 2023, the Ghanaian government commenced with a 10% withholding tax policy on all betting, games, and lottery wins

Popular Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has expressed deep concern about the taxes imposed on betting winnings.

The musician criticised the government's decision to levy a 10% withholding tax on all betting, games, and lottery wins, a policy introduced in 2023.

Shatta Wale argued that betting has become a vital source of income for many young Ghanaians.

The musician lamented that the government's decision to tax these earnings was not only unfair but also a move that jeopardised the future prospects of young people who rely on this income.

The withholding tax policy has been met with dissatisfaction among the youth since its inception.

Shatta Wale's sentiments sparked reactions from many young Ghanaians who felt that the tax on betting winnings was another way of keeping them from achieving financial independence.

Shatta Wale sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

opoku_cale74822 said:

"That’s real talk"

QwakuSakyi added:

"He Dey stake paaa oooo wey De bet too de play dat be why he Dey complain I barb amQwakuSakyi"

spaceboy9090 commented:

"Factual. Derm Norgo build industry wey u go get job do too"

Bornbless123 commented:

"That perception Dey worry waa…If young boy make a then ebi sika duro…MMOA."

