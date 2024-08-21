A Ghanaian woman, Ewura, shared how her close friend almost ruined her relationship out of jealousy

The friend told private details to both men Ewura was dating, but her now-husband remained unfazed and proposed shortly after

Ewura, now married with two children, has learned to be cautious about sharing personal information

A Ghanaian woman living in the UK, Ewura, has narrated how her bosom friend almost destroyed her relationship with her then-boyfriend, whom she is married to now.

Ewura recounted that she met her boyfriend through her pal. However, her friend's relationship was not going as well as hers, which made her jealous.

Ewura shares how her friend betrayed her and nearly messed up her relationship. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Ewura said that when she met her husband, she was dating another man, too.

She added that only her friend knew about both men and the details of their relationships with them.

“My friend got jealous and started telling both men things she didn’t have to tell them. I was immature, so I told my friend everything. However, my husband was not perturbed. He went on to ask for my hand in marriage a few weeks after we met, and we have been together ever since.”

Ewura later joined her husband in the UK, and they have two children. She said she learned to be mindful of what she shares with people.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to friend's betrayal

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the interview. Read them below:

@bonwiretvgh1614 said:

“CAUTION; your best friend also has a best friend.Have a limit sharing your secrets!”

@damoahlydia1284 wrote:

“I like your honest you're so real”

@florenceobiaahmensah5159 said:

“I love Awura from tiktok since day one I love her life style and personality.Well spoken dear I have taking something from it God bless you.”

@user-zs8jh1yk4k wrote:

“Ay3 dagyaa”

Woman cheats on partner after travelling to UK

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man relocated with his wife to the UK in search of greener pastures but the wife disappointed him.

Eddie said two months after they arrived in the UK, he suspected his wife of cheating, and his investigations proved him right.

He found evidence of her video calls with someone in Dubai, leading to their separation.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh