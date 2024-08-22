A viral video shows a young white lady dancing energetically to King Paluta's hit song at Kwahu in the Eastern region

The video, shared on X, shows the song's growing popularity, receiving over 134,000 views and 3200 likes

It also features a group of white people, known as "Obroni" in Ghana, enjoying the song.

White lady shows amazing dance moves as she plays King Paluta's Makoma. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt (X) & @kingpalutamusic (Instagram)

In a video shared by @eddie_wrt on X, a second person sat in a car and videoed the lady as she danced.

The person also served as the white lady's hypeman, encouraging her to show off her best dance moves.

The heartwarming video shows King Paluta's song's popularity. Since being shared, it has received over 134,000 views, 3,200 likes, and 400 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on White lady's dance moves

Social media users who reacted to the post had mixed opinions. Some praised her for her dance, while others thought she needed to improve her moves. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

@Blaq_Priest said:

Obomeng-Obo road, adjacent to the Cemetery.

@KarenMellisa2 wrote:

ayeeee i love this so much

@paakwesidavis said:

Too easy for her 😃😃🔥🔥

@Wedaga123 wrote:

“Whites X black.. one people .. love ❤️ is the answer to heal the world not wars. Healing energy ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Any white who wants to visit Ghana 🇬🇭 is most welcome 🙏🏾.”

@AJJacobAgyei said:

“The way she did the “meka agya ne oba part nu” just nice!”

@Theo11119841 wrote:

“So no body go talk this woman say she no know dance🤣🤣🤣 watin be dis.”

@Phat_Soul1 said:

“Ever since dem drop this song, Ebi this video make I feel am.”

