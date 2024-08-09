A video of King Paluta's hit song Maakoma being played during a party in the UK has triggered on social media

Partygoers who took to the dance floor dance floor did not disappoint as they danced joyfully.

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video commended King Paluta for his masterpiece

An adorable video of a group of white folks popularly known as Obroni in Ghanaian parlance jamming to King Paluta's song in the UK has gone viral.

The video, posted on the TikTok page of @calebfeels.com, showed an elderly white woman and a middle-aged Ghanaian lady dropping some dance moves in the full glare of the public as King Paluta's Makoma blarred in the background.

White folks in the UK jamming to King Paluta's song Makoma in trending video Photo credit: @calebfeels.com/TikTok

Captivated by how well the two women danced, two other white men joined in on the fun. They, too, danced with joy and energy.

The joyous dance moves by the white people made it evident that they were ardent fans of King Paluta's songs.

The heartwarming video highlights King Paluta's song's popularity and has received over 6,000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians commend the King Paluta

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section were left in awe, with many praising King Paluta.

Rach El commented:

"Imagine King Paluta making you forget the meeting place for your riot."

Herbert reacted:

"Kwesi bronii never disappoint."

Living Saint replied:

"Please tag it to those doing protest in UK."

kwislon009k added:

"The world will be a beautiful place when we all become one."

M.boaranzor commented:

"Happiness is free"

korkor Christiana wrote:

"So do they understand the music they are dancing with."

King Paluta's song crosses two million views

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Paluta's latest song, Makoma, has raked in over two million views on YouTube.

The hit single went viral after its release on July 5 and reached the two-millionth mark in less than a month.

The song's success has become a crucial talking point for many industry professionals.

Despite King Paluta's rise since pivoting to singing, some industry professionals have criticised the reigning Best New Artiste's vocal abilities.

