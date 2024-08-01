A video of two female US soldiers jamming to King Paluta's song has got Ghanaians online excited

The two ladies, dressed in Army Uniforms, danced to the Kumasi-based artiste's latest hit song Makoma

Netizens who chanced on the video praised the two ladies for the incredible display of affection for Ghanaian music

Ghanaian hiplife sensation, King Paluta is enjoying the best time of his musical career with his back-to-back smashing hit songs.

The Kumasi-based artiste is arguably Ghana's biggest musician currently, with his songs topping major charts on traditional and digital media platforms.

Source: TikTok

Following his Aseda hit, which enjoyed massive airplay for many months, King Paluta released yet another monster record dubbed Makoma on July 5, 2025.

Soon after its release, the Makoma song became an instant hit, taking the top spot on most streaming platforms.

Makoma was recently adjudged as the most streamed African song on Boomplay and Audiomack.

King Paluta's song, Makoma, which showcases his soft and romantic side, has become the favourite soundtrack choice for many Ghanaians and foreigners on TikTok.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, two female American soldiers were captured booging to the Makoma song.

The two female US Army officers, possibly of Ghanaian heritage, exhibited incredible dance moves, which were skillfully choreographed with precision.

Netizens applauded them

The video shared on TikTok by @kaakyirepriceless was liked by over 4.7k people as they were impressed by their talent.

Other netizens also thronged the comment section to applaud the two American female soldiers.

@joshuajoseph283 said:

"Herr, these army girls hipe the swag well. You dance it all.I love. you .take care,'

@me_Ima also said

"I swear one is made in Ghana and the other is made in USA."

@Bravo GH commented

"I'm sure the lady at the left side is only dancing to the beat she doesn't hear anything,"

Greek man dances also dance to Makoma

YEN.com.gh reported previously that a Greek man, under the influence of his beautiful Ghanaian wife, has hopped on to King Paluta's viral Makoma hit song,

In a video, the man and his wife grooved to the song while adorably miming the lyrics.

Source: YEN.com.gh