A student of IPMC has taken to social media to express gratitude to Nana Aba Anamaoh in a video

He posed a short clip which showed his humble beginnings as a coconut seller and his present reality

Many people who took to the comment section of the video commended Nana Aba Anamoah for the benevolent gesture

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian man who got sponsorship from Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anoamah to further his tertiary education at IPMC has taken to social media to flaunt his massive transformation.

Taken to TikTok, @enock_official1 posted a 27-second short clip highlighting his humble beginnings and present reality.

Coconut seller Nana Aba Anamoah put in university flaunts massive transformation in video. Photo credit: @enock_official1/TikTok @thenanaaba/X

Source: UGC

The video first showed photos of the 21-year-old as a student during his senior high school days.

The video then showed photos of his time together with his friends where he was hustling on the streets selling coconuts.

The latter part of the video captures his present reality, in which the 21-year-old is seen in a happy mood at lectures.

The adorable video, which highlighted the young man's humble beginnings and was made to honour Nana Aba Anamoah, has raked in over 22,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend Nana Aba Anamoah

Many people who commented on the video praised Nana Aba Anamoah for her kind gesture. Others also encouraged the young man to take his studies seriously.

Kojo kumpong indicated:

"God is blessing you, believe and work hard towards it ok and never be ungrateful to Nana Aba always remember her."

Thymer indicated:

"May God blesss Nana Aba, and take care bro ,, coz the sky is ur limit."

MissTeiko reacted:

"Please learn with all your might and make senior woman proud okay."

Kind man donates food to the needy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a kind Ghanaian man has been praised after a video of his gesture towards people in need emerged online.

The man was captured in various videos distributing food and water to people with mental health conditions on the street

The hungry street men and women could not conceal their joy, and they beamed with smiles in appreciation of the young Ghanaian man's gesture.

Source: YEN.com.gh