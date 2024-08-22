Nana Amak, a Ghanaian girl who recently moved abroad has landed a job as a stadium steward with Hull City FC

Nana Amak's job entails providing security for football lovers who attend matches at the MKM Stadium

She was captured among a team of stewards making security arrangements for a football match

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian girl has secured a job as a stadium steward at Hull Football Club in the UK after leaving the shores of Ghana in search of new opportunities.

Nana Amak, as she is identified on her socials, took a destiny-changing decision to relocate abroad for a better life having lived the major part of her life in Ghana without any progress in sight.

Nana Amak, a Ghanaian girl lands a job at Hull City FC as a stadium steward after relocating to the UK. Photo credit: @nanaamak45/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Amak was captured among a team of stewards inspecting the MKM Stadium, the home of Hull City FC and AFC. of the EFL Championship and rugby league, as part of a prematch security checks for a forthcoming game.

From the videos, the Ghanaian lady appears to be the only female African among the security team who were conducting the checks at the stadium.

Clad in her security apparel, Nana Amak looked well-prepped for action, playing a vital role in ensuring a safe and pleasant stadium experience for the thousands of matchgoers who had purchased tickets to watch the football game.

Reactions to Nana Amak's video

The video posted by Nana Amak attracted reactions from netizens, who thronged the comment section to congratulate and fraternise with her.

@meandyoualone@ wrote:

"Hard work pays of."

@Kaydrich Kwadwo Chris also wrote:

"Coming to watch some."

@Nhanha Yaw Grant commented:

"Looking lovely."

@Nana Yaw Gyamfi said:

"Thank God."

Lady in the UK cries for help

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a young Nigerian lady resorted to social media to cry for help after failing to secure a job in the UK.

The lady said she had been through several interview processes with none yielding any positive result.

The visibly sad young lady poured her frustrations out in an attempt to get help on the internet.

Source: YEN.com.gh