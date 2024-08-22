An aspiring Dining Hall prefect has cracked up netizens with laughter after making an epic entrance at his Manifesto reading

The young man, who was passionate about convincing students that he was aware of the task ahead, walked in with cooking utensils and other materials

Netizens who saw the post were taken aback and took to the comment section to express their views

An aspiring Dining Hall prefect proved to his mates that he understood his job and was the right candidate by launching an epic entrance on the day of his manifesto reading.

The passionate young man walked into his school's assembly hall, where all the students had gathered, awaiting his manifesto with cooking utensils, a loaf of bread and other materials.

He confidently placed the bread he had brought into the room on the podium and opened it with a fork and knife among the items he had brought.

To everyone's surprise, he pulled his manifesto, written on paper, from the bread and read it to the school. His schoolmates could not help but cheer him on.

Netizens react to aspiring prefect's dramatic entrance

Nostalgia filled the comment section as netizens who saw the video shared their SHS experiences.

@fixondennis wrote:

"This reminds me of my time in Winneba Sec. School as the dining hall prefect."

@bobodealaso1 wrote:

“I greet you all” ammpa!!! This is a year away from college/Uni student speaking English."

@papaniimensah wrote:

"Exactly how those clamoring for nokofio in Bawunia or Mahama's gov't have lined up waiting for juicy positions. If you find, yourself in that state, you define every nonsense from your candidate."

@AhmedoRamos wrote:

"Secondary school ankasa if you no go boarding aaa u missed a lot chale."

@That_McCarthy wrote:

"See....no need to vote....just give him the position."

