A confession by a Ghanaian teacher on his desire to put an end to betting has generated talking points online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Zioneflix TV, Joshua, who was speaking in an interview, said he was introduced to betting in 2019 by a friend who was already into the act and making a profit from it.

"I told myself that I ff my friend is using my phone to stake bet, why can't I do it?".

With this, Joshua said his interest in betting increased, turning him into a bettor.

Although he could not discuss how betting has benefitted him, Joshua did not hesitate to explain how it has negatively affected his finances and marred his relationship with his relatives.

"I used GH¢7000 of my uncle's money to stake bet, now he is not on talking terms with me. Recently I also squandered GH¢15000 meant for my father's hospital on betting. Even though he was not happy he is begging me to stop betting."

Joshua, who looked emotional at one point, admitted he now desires to stop betting but has difficulty letting go of it.

"Sometimes, having a phone around does not help my course. I have sold my phone on a few occasions, thinking I would stop, but I did not help."

Ghanaians chide the bettor

Social media users who commented on the video expressed unhappiness with the man over his betting habits.

Paa Kwesi Writes commented:

"The Youth and ypung pepple must learn! This betting addiction is creating problems and emotional stress. Mental Healtj Alert."

Archimedes Prince Richboy indicated:

"This guy will lose a lot of clients after this interview. Teacher paa. Lol."

Monarch Darkwa Young commented:

"It's geediness that would make you not content with what you win."

