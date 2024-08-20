A video of a young man's demeanour after realising that his girlfriend was cheating has got people talking

This comes after the man agreed to a loyalty test, only for his girlfriend to fail in mentioning his name

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video comforted the man on the betrayal of his lover

A young Ghanaian man, Sika, was filled with sorrow after finding out that he was cheating on him with another man.

He discovered the truth after taking a loyalty test to determine whether his girlfriend truly loved him.

Ghanaian man cries out as girlfriend of two months fails loyalty test in trending video. Photo credit: @billy_nsb/TikTok

A video that has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok captures the moment when the young man was seen expressing optimism that his girlfriend would affirm him as her true lover.

The moment came when Chelsea, the man's supposed girlfriend, was phoned under the guise that her boyfriend stood to win a cash prize on the condition that she, as his girlfriend, would mention his name and affirm their love.

Initially, the lady hesitated, only to mention Neved as her boyfriend.

The young man, who was visibly taken aback by the betrayal of his girlfriend, grabbed the phone and instead simply remarked, "Thank you Chelsea," after which the lady hung up the call,

The video had raked in over 700 likes and 60 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Loyal tests are good

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, a relationship counsellor, Bright Amoah Abban, remarked that the decision of individuals to test their partner's loyalty was good.

He, however, advised that the tests should be done in a manner which will not ruin the relationship.

"So as a counselor, I say these things are part of life, human beings can change, so loyalty tests are good, but must be done with wisdom, so that at the end , no one gets offended", he told YEN.com.gh.

Ghanaians comfort the young man

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video comforted the young man on his ordeal.

Adepa stated:

"I can feel the guys pain."

Agyei remarked:

"The lady is dating like 3guys , you see in part 1 she called to confirmed this guy is the one doing the test Hmmm."

Smith Amponsah Charles stated:

"This is actually very sad."

The perfect TV replied:

"Bro just take heart okay I feel your pain buh all I can tell you is that, just do wild look for money wai."

Gideon Owusu reacted:

"Sorry bro, I can feel your pain."

Adu Parkoh indicated:

"Hmm Chale his facial expressions all change . That’s how the pain of a man is being expressed. Stay strong young king."

Ghanaian student cries out as lover denies him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a student of Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) was hurt after her lover denied him in public.

The young man only got to know the lady was cheating after partaking in a loyalty test.

The young man said the lady told him he was the only guy in her life.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

