A Ghanaian lady who recently moved to Canada in search of greener pastures eight months ago has taken to social media to share her experience about living in the North American country.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady @she_yak, who was taking a stroll, said some people who moved to Canada before she did painted an unrealistic picture of life in that country.

A Ghanaian lady in Canada cries out about hardship in Canada in a trending video. Photo credit: @she_yak/TikTok

Sharing her experience after eight months, the lady lamented that things have not been easy.

She confessed that there are times she weeps over her current conditions and even questions whether she made the right choice relocating to Canada.

The video concluded with the lady explaining that life in Canada is not as some have made it believe, urging prospective travellers to take note.

Ghanaians react to the lady's comments about Canada

Social media users who took to the video's comments section commended the young lady for sharing her experience.

Don Emmanuel reacted:

"The issue is dat is ur first time travelling to live abroad so u will have dat hard time not only Canada is everywhere but with time u will adapt n will be okay for u."

Fatima zara replied:

'It will get better soon sis insha Allah."

Baiden commented:

"That’s true, it’s very hard as a newcomer, especially when you don’t know anyone around you… we all went through this and now."

